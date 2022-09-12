Logitech Logi Play Stream: Start Time And How To Watch

Logitech will kick-off Logi Play, an event centered around Logitech’s gaming products and the “future of play,” on September 21 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 6 PM CT. According to Logitech’s blog, Logi Play will take place in Berlin, Germany and will also be livestreamed over on Logitech’s Twitch channel.
Logitech states that there will be new product release announcements from its Logitech G and Logitech For Creators lines, in addition to other events like panel discussions, musical performances, and gaming sessions. Invited guests include DanucD, Onscreen, and Mr. Shiboleg, PastelMusique, Florent Garcia, Djarii, and LittleBigWhale.