‘Motherf*****s’: Putin fumes as army ‘shoots down its own £30m jet’

Russian media reported that an SU-34 bomber “crashed” while on a sortie over Crimea early on Sunday morning. The £30million jet came down on the border of Roznodelnensky and Krasnoperekopsky districts at about 6am, according to reports. However, Russian military bloggers were not inclined to believe that the plane crashed.

Instead, they were convinced that it had been shot down by one of their own air defence systems.

Commenting on the news, Fighterbomber wrote: “Ah, well yes.

“I will say it once again – our air defence and aviation are not friends.

“Look out aviators – Fear our air defence more than that of Ukraine’s.

“They set you up for capture over their territory. So drop everything and hit the afterburners.

“Shoot at everything there is, as though it is the last time in your life.