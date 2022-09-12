Old Yellowstone Trail road dispute continues

DEER LODGE — Neighbors against neighbors.

Disputes about the status of an old road that hosts sections of the recently-opened Old Yellowstone Trail continue among neighbors Powell County, the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site and the Rock Creek Cattle Co.

All three are involved in a federal case initiated months ago by plaintiff Powell County against defendant Grant-Kohrs. Powell County asserts that County Road No. 9, also known as the West Side Road, is a public county road. Rock Creek Cattle Co. has intervened in that U.S. District Court case as a party arguing that County Road No. 9 is not a public road.

Separately, Rock Creek Cattle Co. has sued Powell County in District Court, alleging that the Old Yellowstone Trail’s passage through the ranch on the disputed road poses risks to the ranch’s cattle operations.

Rock Creek Cattle Co. operates a ranch of about 35,000 acres, but the exclusive and secluded community near Deer Lodge also caters to the wealthy.

In early July, District Court Judge Ray Dayton denied Rock Creek’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have halted trail construction on Old Yellowstone Trail. Construction has since been completed and the trail is officially open. Rock Creek has appealed Dayton’s ruling.

There’s no resolution in sight for establishing the legal status of the road that serves a portion of the Old Yellowstone Trail, which travels about 10.5 miles between Deer Lodge and Garrison. In part, the trail follows the former right-of-way of the Milwaukee Road. The county acquired that right-of-way with money from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

For now, people can still use the trail but cannot ride or walk bicycles through the section that passes through the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site.

“Bicycle usage within National Park Service boundaries continues to be restricted outside of visitor parking and administration parking areas and at this time is not authorized,” said Naaman Horn, a spokesperson for the Park Service.

“The park was in the process of conducting ​National Environmental Policy Act (assessments) to analyze the usage of non-motorized bikes solely on the ranch​’s​​ section of the proposed Old Yellowstone Trail,” he said. “However, the planning effort was halted due to an ongoing litigation matter that has prevented completion of the process.”

Horn acknowledged that the litigation cited was with Powell County.

NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of proposed actions prior to making decisions.

Meanwhile, Horn said Grant-Kohrs employees who ride their bicycles to work must park them in employee parking areas.