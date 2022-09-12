Our latest winners of the pets of the week





In a bid to celebrate the joy our pet dogs, cats, rabbits, fish, hamsters, guinea pigs and reptiles bring to our lives we have launched Pets of the Week.

This is a dedicated space to nominate your four-legged friends or your cold blooded reptiles for the coveted title of The Mail’s Pet of the Week.

Vanessa Sims, The Mail's editor, said: "There are very few things man loves more than his pets. "Here at The Mail we are as passionate as you are about them. So let's celebrate the together!" To nominate your pet email alexander.candlin@newsquest.co.uk or send via The Mail's Facebook page.






