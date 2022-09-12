Palaye Royale Have Covered The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ – News – Rock Sound Magazine

Palaye Royale have taken on a classic track from The Beatles for their Amazon Original.

Palaye Royale are a band who have always enjoyed the dramatic and the daring.

Their music is steeped in flair and decadence and they pull influence from every corner of the musical spectrum to create their own sound.

And they have pulled from one such influence for their Amazon Original appearance.

The trio have taken on ‘Eleanor Rigby’, the quintessentially quirky and beautifully constructed piece of storytelling courtesy of The Beatles.

Adding their own energy to proceedings and delivering as much a tribute to the source material as a showing of how deep their infatuation with music goes, it’s certainly a moment.

Here it is:



It’s not the first time the band have covered a classic, with them taking on Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ in 2020:

Palaye Royale’s new album ‘Fever Dream’ is set to be released on October 28 via Sumerian Records.

Here’s the title track: