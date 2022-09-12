Paula Abdul, 60, flaunts figure in busty gown with thigh-high split

Paula Abdul, 60, looked glamorous yesterday as she slipped into a stunning black dress.

The singer served as one of the presenters at the 4th annual Daytime Beauty Awards.

She donned a black gown with dramatic shoulder pads that featured a cheeky thigh-high leg split that showcased her toned physique.

The star’s complexion was flawless, as she completed her make-up look with bright red lipstick.

Paula’s dress also featured a panel on the front made with rhinestones that matched her long curtain earrings.