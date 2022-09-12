Piers Morgan praises his son for calling out Meghan Markle argument

Piers Morgan, 57, has been known for his vicious digs directed at Meghan Markle, 41, and this week has been no different since Queen Elizabeth II died. As Meghan joins her husband as they grieve the loss of his grandmother, Piers’ son Spencer Morgan took to Twitter to hit out at the Duchess of Sussex with the Good Morning Britain presenter agreeing with his point.

Spencer spoke out on what he calls Meghan supporters’ “convenient” argument in a fresh jibe at the Duchess and her loyal fans.

He wrote: “The Meghan criticism is a ‘racist’ narrative… always seems to overlook the first couple years where she was loved by everyone. Convenient!”

Piers simply replied in view of his 7.9 million followers with an arrow emoji pointing to his son’s message, showing his wholehearted agreement.

However, it wasn’t long before social media users rushed to the comments to hit out at the Morgans for their “obsession” with the Duchess.

READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson makes savage swipe at Meghan in tribute to the Queen