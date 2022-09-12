Putin’s allies try to claim retreat was a win for Russia





VLADIMIR PUTIN’S allies have struggled to explain the recent retreat of Russian forces from the frontline in Ukraine. Footage from state TV showed one Russian senator desperately trying to claim the withdrawal was a tactical win for the Kremlin. Russian senator Konstantin Dolgov, a close ally of President Putin, praised the “regrouping” of Russian troops on Russia-1, saying that “the lives of Russian soldiers were saved”.

He also suggested that Ukrainian troops involved in the remarkable offensive are “doomed”. Mr Dolgov said: “It is completely obvious that this force that is now on the move, the soldiers and officers, are doomed. “The majority of them won’t return home.” Watching the interview, one viewer @VenDetta_9800 tweeted: “This is the kind of delusional mindset that leads to total collapse.” @A01895559 added: “Seems like after a brief encounter with reality, Russian TV is back where it was before…” JUST IN: Putin on the brink: Chechen fighters sent to Moscow as coup fears grow

However, in another exchange on the channel, a row erupted when one Russian commander tried to downplay the retreat. Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Russian Akhmat divison, claimed the captured towns “had no real importance,” and insisted “nothing extraordinary has happened”. However, a pundit on the channel, a senior military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok, said it was “unquestionable” that the towns lost were of “exceptionally high importance”. Even the host of the debate said: “It was not completely correct to pontificate that this is no big deal and not strategically important.” The awkward exchanges have reinforced the view that the tide is turning against the war and President Putin inside Russia.

Earlier today, political deputies from 18 districts of Moscow and St Petersburg signed a public statement demanding that President Putin resign. Meanwhile, a senior US military official blamed Russia’s recent losses in the Kharkiv region on “Russia’s low troop morale, logistics issues, and the inability to sustain operations”. This follows incredible claims today from Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces that Russia had stopped sending new units into Ukraine. This contradicts claims from Moscow that Russia was deploying fresh units to stem the counter-offensive. The statement from the Ukraine armed forces added that “a large number of Russian volunteers” were refusing to fight. DON’T MISS: Camilla’s hand shakes following emotional ceremony at Holyrood [VIDEO]

