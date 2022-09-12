Queen’s coffin topped with historic crown while resting in Edinburgh





On Sunday the Queen’s coffin made the journey from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to the Scottish capital and now will rest at St Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon. A special service in honour of the Queen’s life is being held at the landmark, and the Queen’s coffin has been topped with flowers and the Crown of Scotland.

The Crown of Scotland is part of the Honours of Scotland, the oldest regalia in the British Isles. Created for King James V in the 16th Century, the Crown weighs 1.64kg. The Honours, comprised of the crown, sword and sceptre, were first used at the coronation of the nine-month-old Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543. According to the Royal Family website, the Honours were subsequently used “at the coronations of her infant son James VI (and I of England) at Stirling in 1567 and her grandson Charles I in 1633 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse”.

The Crown of Scotland is made from Scottish gold and features 22 gemstones and an array of freshwater pearls found in Scotland’s rivers. Over the centuries, the Honours have been hidden on several occasions, such as from Oliver Cromwell’s army in the mid-17th Century. Cromwell had destroyed the English Crown Jewels and sought to destroy the Scottish ones as well. The last coronation to use the Honours of Scotland was King Charles II’s in 1651.

After the Act of Union in 1707 saw Scotland and England unite to become Great Britain, the Honours of Scotland were kept hidden in Edinburgh Castle. Today, the Honours of Scotland are still protected at Edinburgh Castle most of the time. But the Crown of Scotland made appearances throughout the Queen’s reign whenever she formally opened a session of the Scottish Parliament. The Crown of Scotland was also symbolically presented to the Queen in her coronation year in 1953.

During the procession in London, the Queen’s coffin will bear the Imperial State Crown, the same diadem worn by the Queen for the State Opening of Parliament. From Wednesday, the Queen’s coffin will lie in state in Westminster and thousands are expected to pay their respects. The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19. And whenever the coronation of King Charles III is held, he will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown at Westminster Abbey.