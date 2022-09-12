Queen’s death sparks massive road closures set to bring travel chaos





Thousands of people are set to descend into central London to pay tribute to the late monarch. The Metropolitan Police has revealed the road closures that are likely to make coordinating around the city quite difficult.

The road closures will likely impact Londoners all week. The current road closures include roads that encompass Buckingham Palace, Green Park and St James’s Park. The list of roads closed on Monday, September 12, that are likely to remain closed throughout the week, include Birdcage Walk, Constitution Hill, The Mall, Malborough Road and Horse Guards Road. Other roads around the Palace are also expected to be closed to all vehicles.

These include Spur Road, Spring Gardens, and part of the A3214 near the entrance to Buckingham Palace. The Met confirmed that access will be completely closed to vehicles but pedestrian access will be permitted. As many as three-quarters of a million people are expected to descend onto Westminster to pay their respects to the Queen on Wednesday when her body will lie in state at Westminster, ministers have said. Queues extending up to five miles could hit the capital, and queue times could reach up to 20 hours. READ MORE: Line of succession in full: Where Queen’s 12 great-grandchildren stand

The public will be able to file past the coffin in Westminster Hall 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral next Monday. The Queen’s funeral, set to be held on Monday, September 19, will also cause chaos for drivers in London as more road closures are expected. The closures for this date, however, are yet to be confirmed, but it is likely that part of the A3212 and the whole of Parliament Street will be closed to enable the journey from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Transport for London warned people to “plan ahead” if they are visiting or travelling around the capital this week.

A spokesperson for the company said: “London, and many other locations hosting ceremonial events associated with the State Funeral, will be exceptionally busy”. They revealed that the Elizabeth line will run a special service with 12 trains per hour on the central section (Paddington-Abbey Wood) on Sunday, September 18 to provide further transport options for customers. They also warned passengers to avoid Green Park Tube station if possible, due to high numbers of customers passing through and to keep capacity for customers who need step-free access. They advised using other Tube stations, such as Victoria, Piccadilly Circus and St James’ Park instead.