Relief for mum after lost phone number led to debt mix-up

Pearline Jones was really upset when she found out she was unable to keep the same number she had had for many years with BT after she changed addresses. No longer able to access the service and, understandably given her mature years not realising all the consequences, reluctantly she switched providers.

Pearline also recalls sending back equipment she then received from BT, although she is less sure if she formally cancelled her old account.

Five months later she was being warned about owing £509 including a charge for a mobile number she had never used.

Pearline’s family tried to sort it, but struggled to make headway and with the debt spiralling asked Crusader to defend her corner.

“Mum hasn’t used the services listed on the statements. They keep going up and she can’t afford to pay this, she gets by on her small pension and is so worried,” explained daughter Angelina.

And so was Crusader because unpaid bills have a habit of turning into frightening demands from debt collectors and then unpleasant visits.

Pearline clearly wasn’t a cheat and with the confusion that had gone on we asked BT if it could help wipe the slate clean, something which would benefit both sides.

And to Pearline and her family’s immense relief, it has and more – also sending her a bouquet of flowers and refunding a further deduction it had taken.

“We’re very sorry that Mrs Jones’ experience was not to the standard we expect for our customers,” said a BT spokesperson.

“We’ve been in touch with her and have cleared the balance on her account, while also refunding charges she paid for service in February.”