Rising tennis star Casper Ruud returns to Auckland



Photo: PHOTOSPORT

Norway’s Casper Ruud has celebrated his rise to the top of the world tennis rankings, with confirmation that he will compete in the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 23-year-old, who jumped to No 2 in the world after finishing runner-up at the US Open this week, will become the highest-ranked male player in recent times to compete at the New Zealand tournament.

Ruud, who went out in the round of 32 at the ASB Classic when last played in 2020, has worked his way up the global rankings, and has become the first Norwegian to break into the top10.

In a breakthrough year for Ruud, he has reached two Grand Slam finals, at the French Open and the US Open. He was also runner-up at the 1000s event in Miami and won three ATP 250s this year in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad.

Ruud has won nine ATP singles titles so far throughout his career.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said Ruud’s return was a “fantastic coup” for the event.

“Casper has been one of the most improved players on the circuit over the last 18 months and is part of the new breed of exciting, athletic and skilful players.

“He enjoyed our tournament when he last played here and had indicated he wanted to come back. It is a huge extra bonus for all tennis fans that he comes back as one of the world’s best players.”

Ruud, who likes to have plenty of match-time under his belt before a Grand Slam, is keen to return to New Zealand as he prepares for the Australian Open, which he missed this year with injury.

“The conditions are very similar to Melbourne so it is a nice tournament to play and I look forward to it,” Ruud said.

“I am a player who likes to play a lot of matches if I can. New Zealand’s a nice event and a place I have happy memories from.

“There’s a good history of tennis at the tournament which has been played for many years so they know what they are doing.”

The ASB Classic is back from 2 – 14 January, 2023 at the ASB Tennis Centre, Stanley St, Auckland.