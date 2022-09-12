Rupert Soames quits after £30m earnings in just eight years

Rupert Soames, the grandson of former Conservative Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, will retire next September. Mr Soames said: “It has been the privilege of my working life to lead Serco for the last eight years, but it is now time for me to outsource myself.”

The 63-year-old took over as chief executive in 2014 in the wake of an offender electronic tagging scandal.

He is credited with turning around the firm’s fortunes and was at the helm during the pandemic, when Serco benefited from being one of the test-and-trace programme ­suppliers.

But the company faced criticism over its poor record on tracking down people who had been in contact with others infected with the virus.

Mr Soames insisted last year he was “proud” of the role the company played in building and running the Covid-19 testing infrastructure.

Serco has a host of contracts across ­the government, from the Ministry of Defence to the NHS and running immigration detention centres.

Mr Soames will step down as both chief executive and from the board at the end of December this year. He will stay on as a strategic adviser until next September.