Russia Ukraine News Live: Russia Ukraine War News LIVE: Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive – The Economic Times

Russia Ukraine News live: Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow’s troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast.
The bombardment on Sunday ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism. Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power Sunday night. Cars drove through darkened streets, and the few pedestrians used flashlights or mobile phones to light their way.
Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
Estimated cost for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya Rs 1,800 crore
An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure has said.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed on the Supreme Court’s orders for the construction of the temple, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting on Sunday.
At the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House, the trust members also unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.
Gujarat: Kejriwal to hold town hall meetings today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will interact with auto-rickshaw drivers, businessmen and lawyers in three different town hall meetings in Ahmedabad on Monday, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year. Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to attend various public programmes and meet local party leaders on Monday and Tuesday as part of the AAP’s election campaign in BJP-ruled Gujarat.
7 people killed, 3 injured as bus hits truck in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district
Second day of Kerala leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ sees huge turnout
The second day of the Kerala leg of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra also witnessed a huge turnout as party leader Rahul Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction here Monday morning. Besides those turning up to join the yatra, hundreds lined up on both sides of the road to witness the ‘padayatra’ led by Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in the state. On Sunday, when the day’s yatra ended at Nemom here, he had said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread, and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.
Swedish conservatives close to election
Near final results in Sweden’s election show that a bloc of right-wing parties was expected to defeat a left-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. The conservative group includes a populist anti-immigration party that made its best ever showing.
However, the result was so close that the election authority said on Sunday it would not be known before Wednesday when some uncounted votes, including those cast abroad, have been tallied.
Lebanon on verge of becoming failed state amid economic, political, social fiasco
Lebanon is facing a full economic meltdown and is virtually on a precipice economically, politically and socially. Although it cannot yet be described as a failed state, it is on the verge of becoming one. A failed state can be described as a state that cannot protect its borders, cannot govern all the people on its territory, cannot provide basic utilities and services and does not have a monopoly on the use of force or police itself.
Malaysian Foreign Minister hails ‘civilisational relation’ with India
India and Malaysia last Friday marked 65 years of modern diplomatic relations at a commemorative event, “India-Malaysia@65”, organised by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia India Business Council (MIBC) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia. At the event, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said, “Our relations predate the 65 years of official bilateral relations, the relations between India and Malaysia and the people of India and Malaysia is not just a bilateral relation but a civilisational relation.”
Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85 people off eastern waters
Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained over 80 people who were trying to migrate illegally to a foreign country by boat in eastern waters, local media reported citing the Navy.
“The Sri Lanka Navy detained 85 individuals who had attempted to migrate illegally by boat to a foreign country. The group had been detained at sea off Batticaloa early this morning (Sunday),” Colombo Gazette reported citing the Navy. According to the Navy, during a patrol conducted off Batticaloa in the early hours of Sunday, the Navy seized a local multiday fishing trawler carrying 85 individuals including 60 men, 14 women and 11 children. The Navy also held the multiday fishing trawler used for this illegal sea voyage.
Jaishankar calls upon Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah and apprised him of the bilateral ties between the two countries. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties.” Earlier, in the day, Jaishankar met with the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and co-chaired the Political, Security, Social and Cultural (PSSC) committee of the India-Saudi Partnership Council.
Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen
People wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin. The government has published guidelines for people wishing to file past the late queen’s closed coffin as it lies in state at the Palace of Westminster from 5 pm (1600 GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on September 19. Thousands are expected to want to pay tribute to the only monarch that many in the United Kingdom have ever known.
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behaviour on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.
Police raided party office in Ahmedabad, says AAP
Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are “hardcore honest”.
There was no immediate response from the Gujarat Police to the AAP’s claim.
Thousands protest planned Pride gathering in Serbia
Thousands of opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ event planned for this week in Belgrade marched through the Serbian capital on Sunday despite an announced ban of Europe’s largest annual gay gathering. The procession called by the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church and led by its clergy included anti-Western slogans as well as Russian flags and portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After the march, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije held prayers at the main Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, saying “evil forces” want to “desecrate the purity of the family by imposing anti-God and unnatural unions as a substitute for marriage and family.”
Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen’s 50-year reign
Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.
Biden accepts invitation for queen’s funeral
President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on Sept. 19.
