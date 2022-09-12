Russian strikes cut water and power in Ukraine





Russia attacks on critical buildings have left some Ukrainians without power or water, and even plunging some hospitals into the darkness without electricity. On Saturday evening, President Zelensky said the Ukraine military has taken around 2,000 square kilometres of territory back from Russia, but as of Monday morning recent reports suggest Ukraine may have even retaken over 3,000 square kilometres.

On Twitter, President Zelensky confirmed that areas in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine are in “total blackout”, and other areas, such as Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy, are facing partial power cuts off. The President wrote: “RF terrorists remain terrorists & attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat.” The Ukrainian Air Force said on social media that Russia had launched 11 cruise missiles, but most had now been destroyed. Kharkiv’s Governor, Oleg Synegubov has said the strikes have left several populated areas in his northeast region of Ukraine with no water as well as no power. He wrote: “Fires have broken out where these strikes occurred and emergency crews… are containing the blazes.”

In the past four days, Ukraine has retook hundreds of square miles of territory back from Russia control in the Kharkiv region. Russia has ordered soldiers to withdraw from two front line positions, according to the Ministry of Defence, who said on Twitter: "Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region." Social media video clips have shown Ukrainian soldiers celebrating as they replace Russian flags with the yellow and blue Ukraine flag in villages, towns and cities. On Saturday night, President Zelensky was triumphant as he said: "These days, the Russian army is showing its best – showing its back. "And, in the end, it is a good choice for them to run away. There is and will be no place for the occupiers in Ukraine."

Dmytro Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine, has also said Russia is to blame for power cuts. He said: “Several cities and communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region are without electricity. The Russians hit energy infrastructure. They cannot accept defeat on the battlefield.” Sumy’s Governor, Dmytro Zhyvytsky urged citizens to unplug their electrical devices as power levels dropped in the region. The head of the eastern Sumy region has said the power and water cuts had affected at least 135 towns and villages in the area. However, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Deputy Head of Ukrainian President Office, has said power has been restored in certain regions, including Sumy. The politician said two cruise missiles had hit critical buildings in Kharkiv and firefighters were currently at the area. He added: “Russians want to leave us without light, water and heat.”