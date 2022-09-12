Russian troops ‘literally running’ for their lives amid command chaos

“They were literally running from their positions, leaving their stuff and heading to the occupied territories. I think more significant gains are coming.”

Meanwhile, one Russian communique, intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence on the front line and seen by the paper, revealed the extent of the disarray following the latest advances.

A Ukrainian commander with the callsign Birdie described a tank unit asking where their chain of command was. He recalled the unit saying “we are totally f***ed”, adding: “Then they fled. Later we found their burned tank.”

The Russian ministry of defence has claimed that the retreat from Izyum and the areas surrounding Kharkiv was actually because forces had been “regrouped and redeployed” to the Donetsk oblast, which Russia currently occupies in order to “boost efforts” there.