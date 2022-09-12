Ryanair hits back after debate sparks over ‘window seat’





RYANAIR prompted outrage with a hilarious response to a customer complaining about the size of their window seat. Passenger Marta Kelly said she had paid specifically for a window seat on her flight with the budget airline. However, she boarded the plane to discover the window she had paid for was, in fact, absolutely tiny.

Sharing the image on Twitter, the passenger directly called out the Irish airline, saying: “Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat.” Plenty of commenters sympathised – but none of them were ready for how Ryanair would choose to respond. Rather than offer any consolation for Ms Kelly’s plight, the travel company responded with the same picture she had sent them, with the helpful addition of a crudely-drawn red circle around the negligible window. The Twitter user responded that their answer was “proof there’s no such thing as customer service any more. And it’s great”.

Another user, @Argon7799, drove the point home to Marta, saying: “Technically, that’s a window.” To which she replied: “Was that supposed to make me feel better?” Ryanair’s response proved hugely popular, gaining nearly 300,000 likes and being retweeted over 25,000 times. Their tongue in cheek marketing strategy sparked several debates in the replies to the tweet. @AV said: “So much legroom and she’s complaining about the lack of a window on a 19 quid flight.” Marta responded: “It was actually 21 quid.” READ MORE: Ryanair banned cabin luggage items – ‘poses a risk’ [REVEAL]

“The issue is obvious and legitimate. I really miss when companies behaved like adults even if the flights are cheap.” @CryptoDavio wasn’t a fan of the company to begin with, saying: “I don’t fly with them anymore, it costs more in the long run for you financially, physically & mentally. I sometimes had to get a back massage after flying with them.” However, Ms Kelly herself seems to have found the funny side in it, saying: “Loving Ryanair’s banter here. They have a few tweets about the windows so I went along”.