Saskatchewan artist launches ‘Cries for Ukraine’ song in honour of Ukraine | Globalnews.ca

A Saskatoon artist’s newly found passion for writing songs has led to a new piece of music meant to raise awareness for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shirley Koob didn’t have experience in songwriting or even playing until she decided to join a music and songwriting class. It was a decision she made in large part to simply keep herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It starts in the beginning of the pandemic, my partner and I were separated for 10 months by the American and Canadian Border being closed,” koob said. “I was very lonely and I decided to join the Seniors without Walls program.”

It was through the program she found out about classes taught by Juno award winner and local artist Eliza Doyle.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was quite intimidated because everyone else had either written songs or played in their local band, and all I can play is the radio,” Koob said with a laugh.



After hearing the song, Eliza Doyle worked with Shirley Koob to craft the song and begin to share it with the world.



Courtesy of Shirley Koob.



After learning about the history of war ballads, Koob crafted the tune “Cries of Ukraine.”

“In Saskatchewan, I feel like we have a great connection with Ukraine, and this is just really important right now,” Koob.

She hopes the song is used as a platform to spark discussion on what is taking place in Ukraine after months of warfare.

Read more:



Truck Pull for Special Olympics Saskatchewan a huge success

Doyle was attracted to the song because of the authentic emotion.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is rare that a song comes out and it’s that complete and that strong,”” said Doyle. “She was able to depict what exactly was going on there and her feelings towards that and wanting to help.”

The song has been sent to friends and family, as well as multiple music streaming platforms. Any donations from the song go towards the Canadian Congress Supporting Ukrainian Refugees.

















2:03

What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta





What Pierre Poilievre as new Federal Conservative Party leader could mean for Alberta

