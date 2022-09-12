T’birds post tennis win

BEMUS POINT — Chautauqua Lake opened its Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association tennis season with a 3-2 victory over Maple Grove.

Elise Riedesel and Mary Marshall posted singles wins, and the team of Gabbi Freeburg and Cayzle Johnson prevailed at first doubles for the winners.

Ryann Hayes was victorious at first singles, and the team of Rylie Allen and Ruby Gerring were winners at second doubles for Maple Grove.

Ryann Hayes (MG) d. Olivia Shearer 6-2, 6-2; Elise Riedesel (CL) d. Alex Gren 7-5, 6-2; Mary Marshall (CL) d. Jessica Wozniak 6-1, 6-3; Gabbi Freeburg-Cayzle Johnson (CL) d. Lizzy Quadt-Maddie March 6-1, 6-2; Rylie Allen-Ruby Gerring (MG) d. Emma Kinger-Vivian Watson 6-1, 6-1.

BEARS DOWN RAIDERS

Frewsburg’s Emily Wakamatsu, Alyssa Colburn and Grace Kutschke won their singles matches to highlight Frewsburg’s 4-1 win over Jamestown.

The team of Morgan Ekstrom and Grooke Golab were also winners at second doubles for the Bears.

Karlee Rock and Maddie Strickland posted the lone win at first doubles for the Red Raiders.

Emily Wakamatsu (F) d. Brittney Beardsley 6-0, 6-3; Alyssa Colburn (F) d. Abrielle Monaghan 6-3, 6-4; Grace Kutschke (F) d. Jolee Schultz 6-1, 6-1; Karlee Rock-Maddie Strickland (J) d. Haleigh Albright-Madasyn Lander 8-4; Morgan Ekstrom-Brooke Golab (F) d. Jillian Overbeck-Thompson-Mercedes Johnson 8-2.