Tennis To Host College-Am Fundraiser Nov. 12 – UTRGV Athletics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men’s and women’s tennis teams will be hosting their first UTRGV Tennis College-Am Fundraiser on Nov. 12 at the Orville Cox Tennis Center.



The event will give amateur players of all ages and experience levels a chance to team up with a current member of the UTRGV men’s or women’s tennis teams and play doubles against another Vaquero-amateur duo. Doubles will be played from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and matches will be timed to allow all attendees a chance to take the court.



UTRGV men’s head tennis coach Nathan Robinson and women’s head coach West Nott will also have a “drills court” going for anyone looking to run through some of the drills the Vaqueros do at practice.



The registration fee for the fundraiser is $100 per person. Lunch will be provided at the Vaquero Village to give the local tennis community the chance to mingle with the 2022-23 teams, coaches and UTRGV tennis alumni. After lunch, participants are encouraged to attend the Vaqueros’ Western Athletic Conference volleyball match against Tarleton at 2 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Admission to the volleyball match is included in the College-Am registration fee.



“This is a great chance for our local community and alums to visit the Orville Cox Tennis Center and be around the coaching staffs and players in our men’s and women’s programs and get on the court with them,” Robinson said. “We think it’ll be a lot of fun. Our players are really excited about it. I think it’s going to be a really good thing that hopefully we can keep going for a really long time.”



Added Nott: “There is no better way to connect than to open the Orville Cox Tennis Center up to the local tennis community and have them join our teams in some fun doubles play for a few hours. We are lucky to be out here training and competing and the least we can do is share that passion with the local tennis community. If we can motivate one player to try something new and fall in love with tennis, then it’s all worth it.”



Alumni and amateurs alike are welcome to come prepared to play as a team and take on a Vaqueros doubles team. UTRGV hopes to have fun competitions going on all six courts. Pairs will be assigned in a semi-random way with Robinson and Nott aiming to match experience levels on all courts.



The 2022-23 rosters feature four Rio Grande Valley natives – Harlingen South alum Valeria Montero , Brownsville Hanna alum Sofia De Leon , Raymondville alum Keighara Leija and McAllen Memorial alum Agustin Salazar . But the teams also feature a plethora of international talent representing 10 countries outside of the United States.



Robinson believes this event will help locals learn about other countries and will make the student-athletes more comfortable in their home away from home as they get better acquainted with the people of the RGV. Nott hopes to see a large alumni turnout so the bonds between past, present and future can continue to grow just as the tennis program does.



“We have unbelievable student-athletes who represent the programs, the school and the Valley really well, so we want people to know them and for them to know the people of the Valley,” Robinson said.



“We want to keep building on what we have already done and try to meet more people in our community,” Nott said. “UTRGV has a rich tennis history and in order for us to achieve some of our team goals, we feel it is important to share and take everyone with us who wants to be involved. The more people we have behind us, the more powerful and consistent our program will be. We want people to be proud of this program and see how good we can get nationally.”



Please see the flyer below for information on the event and registration.





