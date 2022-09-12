Touching moment ray of light shines down on Queen’s coffin in Scotland

A touching moment was caught on camera when a ray of light shined down at the Queen’s coffin as it was taken in St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving. The King led a procession to the cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin which was draped with Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Anne, the Princess Royal, Edward, Earl and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex followed before they walked to their seats alongside the coffin.

Thousands lined the streets and applauded as the Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, attended a service of thanksgiving for her life.

A wreath on her coffin consisted of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.

The wreath also contained thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.