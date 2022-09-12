Two From Men’s Tennis Garner League Awards – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics

TROY, N.Y. – Following their first week of action, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu have been selected for Liberty League men’s tennis awards, it has been announced. Drover-Mattinen, a sophomore, earned Singles Performer of the Week and Zhu, a freshman, was chosen as the Rookie of the Week.

In the Siena College Invitational on Sharp Courts in Troy, which featured RPI and five Division I schools, Drover-Mattinen (Portugal Cove – St. Philips, NL / Blyth Academy) won the A Flight singles title. His first round victory came by a score of 8-6 against a foe from Marist College and then he beat a player from Siena 8-7 (3) in the second round. His semifinals match was against another opponent from Marist, who Drover-Mattinen defeated 6-2, 6-3. Facing another player from Siena in the final, he scored a straight sets victory, 7-5, 6-3.

Zhu (Richmond, BC / Laurel Springs School) reached the semifinals in the A Flight singles and the final in the B Flight doubles in his first collegiate competition. Individually, he beat an opponent from the College of Holy Cross 8-6 and one from Marist 8-6 before losing 6-2, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals to a junior from Siena. Zhu played doubles with sophomore Max Safanov (Radnor, PA / Radnor) and they advanced to the final by posting wins of 6-4 (Holy Cross) and 6-1 (Siena) before losing in the championship match, 6-4 to a duo from the Saints.