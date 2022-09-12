Tyler Childers Reps Charles Booker; Treasurer Ball Violates Open Records Act & More in KFP 4 Pack | KFP

Fifteen-thousand people in Louisa, Kentucky, took in an evening of music at Septemberfest headlined by Tyler Childers on Saturday. The massively successful singer-songwriter performed wearing a Charles Booker t-shirt, garnering a little more exposure for the ‘Hood to Holler’ Author and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Treasurer Ball Violates Open Records Act

The Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting that state Treasurer Allison Ball violated the Kentucky Open Records Act when she denied a request for her out-of-state travel. The Kentucky Attorney General ruled that Ball violated the law when her office rejected the request on grounds it would be “unreasonably burdensome.”

GOP Gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters brings prominent Republican speakers to NKY for Freedom Fest

There was everything you would expect at Freedom Fest – pro-Trump flags, Make America Great Again hats and memorabilia, and a speaking list that included former President Donald Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr.

GOP Attorney General Candidate Russell Coleman Joins Amicus Brief in Support of DeSantis

Republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced today he joined a federal amicus brief standing firm against woke prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law. The Florida Sheriffs Association submitted the brief in Warren v. DeSantis in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. On Monday, Coleman told Larry Glover the issue is not present in Kentucky, but he wants to be prepared.