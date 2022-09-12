Ukraine has recaptured ‘dozens’ of towns and villages in northeast; Russians withdrawing after counterattacks

A military truck bearing Russia invasion forces’ “Z” symbol lies blasted in the town of Balakliya, which Ukrainian troops liberated over the weekend.

Russian troops are probably retreating entirely from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast in the face of a sweeping Ukrainian counteroffensive that began late last week, the British government said in a daily update Monday.

The statement from Britain’s Ministry of Defense follows widespread posts on social media by Ukrainian troops that appear to show them advancing through towns dozens of miles east of where the front lay only five days ago.

“In the face of Ukrainian advances, Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River,” the ministry said, adding that “since Wednesday, Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London.”

In a Telegram post over the weekend, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Moscow had decided to “regroup” some troops outside Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian successes in the north at Kharkiv, coupled with advances in the south at Kherson, have likely forced Moscow to commit its forces to “emergency defensive actions,” the U.K. ministry said.

“The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia’s senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further,” it added.

— Ted Kemp