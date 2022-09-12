Ukraine LIVE: Zelensky’s men reclaim land twice size of Greater London

Russia is responding to Ukraine’s recent successes in Kharkiv in a “typically heavy-handed way, Lord Dannatt, a retired senior British Army Officer has said.

He told Sky News: “They know that they’ve had a significant reverse on the battlefield, so they’re lashing out in other ways to try and restore their position.”

He said targeting a power station was an example of Moscow “blindly lashing out”.

He added: “The resistance and the attitude that you’re seeing from the Ukrainian people is ‘yes, no, we don’t like the darkness, we don’t like the lack of water, but we will win through, they will not break our spirit’.

“And I think that is the other critical issue. Morale in Ukraine and morale amongst the Ukrainian forces is sky high.”