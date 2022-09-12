Categories
Sports

Upper Arlington to delay Northam Tennis Complex project due to rising prices


Tennis players enjoy a mild, sunny morning Sept. 7 at the Northam Park Tennis Courts in Upper Arlington. The city's plans to renovate the complex has been delayed until 2023 because of project bids coming back higher than original estimates as a result of inflation.

The renovation of the Northam Park Tennis Complex will not take place as planned this year, after construction bids for the work were more costly than expected.

Last October, Upper Arlington City Council approved a $218,500 contract with OHM Advisors to design a new service building at the Northam Park Tennis Complex, as well as renovations to three clay tennis courts, the replacement of a central patio space in the tennis complex and improvements to paths and park space in front of the service building.

At the time, city officials had budgeted approximately $2.42 million for the project and said it would begin in September this year.

Now it appears the project won’t start until sometime in 2023 because the four construction bids the city received for the work ranged from approximately $2.58 million to $3.04 million.



