Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is not coming to Netflix in September 2022! The follow-up to the successful 2013 Vikings series, set 100 years into the future, was an instant hit with history buffs and others alike when it premiered on Netflix in February 2022. The show, which is loosely based on real-life history and the mythology of 1066, is captivating and addictive, to say the least.

The first season ended with a huge cliffhanger leaving many screaming and shouting at their screens. So fans are, unsurprisingly, anxious for the series to return for season 2 on Netflix.

Lucky for us, shortly after the release of season 1, in February 2022, the show’s creator, Jeb Stuart, revealed that the next installment in the Nors saga was in its post-production phase, telling Digital Spy at the time:

“I am just finishing the editing of the last episode of season two this week. And I am dying to get it out there.”

So if Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is not coming to Netflix in September 2022, when could we possibly see its return to our screens? Find out the latest release date update for the show below!

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date

Considering seasons 2 and 3 have already been announced by the streaming giant, it’s no surprise that many are wondering when the show will return to Netflix. Unfortunately, at this time of writing Vikings: Valhalla season 2 does not have an official release date, but we still may be able to offer you a prediction as to when to expect the eight new episodes.

As mentioned, season 2 was in its final stages of post-production in February 2022, so we can safely assume that by now, it has fully wrapped. Also, several reports, revealed that filming for season 3 began in the summer of 2022 So a release may be imminent. While we can’t offer you an official release date, we still believe that the historical drama could find its way on our screens sometime in late 2022, or early 2023.

We’re sure that over the next couple of weeks, more information will be released and we will be able to provide you with something more official, until then, stay tuned for more updates!