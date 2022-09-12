Warzone’s “pay-to-win” Modern Warfare weapon Blueprints deal even more damage

If you’re looking for a win in Warzone Season 5, having the best audio settings is essential. From hearing enemy footsteps to important audio cues, here’s everything you need to maximize your hearing in-game.

While gunskill and awareness are critical, audio may just be the most important thing in Warzone. With your life on the line and a victory in sight, hearing enemy footsteps, windows breaking, or an opening door can truly be the difference between a win and a loss.

Unfortunately, Warzone has been plagued by serious audio issues, which continue on into Warzone Season 5. Hearing opponents can be tough, leaving you open to a sneak attack that can end your match.

While audio issues may be ongoing, you can still give yourself the best chance at hearing enemy movements by using the best Warzone audio settings, and we’ve got everything you need to boost your listening ability.

Best Warzone audio settings

To make sure you’re getting maximum spatial awareness from Warzone’s audio, you should try and use headphones instead of TV or monitor speakers — even a cheap pair of earphones will be better.

Here are the best settings to let you hear footsteps in Warzone Season 5:

Volumes

Audio Mix: Boost High

Boost High Master Volume: 85%

85% Music Volume: 0%

0% Dialogue Volume: 100%

100% Effects Volume: 100%

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: Enabled

Enabled Open Mic Recording Threshold: 3.16

3.16 Voice Chat Volume: 150.00

150.00 Microphone Volume: 120.00

120.00 Voice Chat Effect: No Effect

Most competitive players, be they professionals or content creators, agree that Boost High is one of the best Warzone audio settings. Footsteps, which are by far the most important detail to be listening out for, have a high frequency.

Explosions and distant gunshots have a low frequency, so Boost High will amplify the footsteps over anything else.

Since hearing footsteps is the key to your survival in Warzone, we strongly recommend having them amplified, even if you don’t get the full impact of the sound effects from explosions and killstreaks.

While some players are happy listening to Warzone’s soundtrack, we recommend setting the Music Volume to 0. It will make things seem less dramatic, but you’ll be able to better hear sneaking foes.

From there, it’s down to personal preference. You can go with whatever Master Volume suits you best, and keep Effects and Dialogue Volume high to ensure that you hear your surroundings perfectly.

The deployment helicopter can be particularly loud, so you can press F10 to mute all in-game audio during the initial deployment phase. This lets you hear your friends over Discord, TeamSpeak, or Xbox Party Chat.

How to counter Dead Silence in Warzone

If you encounter players using Dead Silence, you can equip the High Alert Perk to hear these enemies’ footsteps. This will ensure that they’re not able to surprise you and it complements the audio settings in this guide.

The Dead Silence Field Upgrade lets you hide your footsteps from enemies but received a considerable nerf with the Warzone Pacific Season 1 update because players felt it worked too well.

For more tips, check out the best controller and PC settings for Warzone Pacific Season 5.

Image Credit: Activision