10 Alien Comics As Good As The Movies

With Marvel comics recently releasing the first issue of its newest Alien comic by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Julius Ohta, it’s an excellent time for new and old Alien fans to get into the comics. The iconic horror sci-fi franchise is known primarily for its films, but Alien has an extensive comic history under numerous publishers.





Some Alien comics follow the blueprint laid out by the films, but many others create a unique path, adding new kinds of narratives to the franchise. While most of these comics don’t garner nearly as much attention as the films, several deliver stories, visuals, and thrills just as good.

10 Xenomorph’s Attacked A Space Station In Aliens: Dead Orbit

A four-issue series written and drawn by James Stokoe, Aliens: Dead Orbit was released on Alien Day 2017, a promotional event dedicated to the franchise. Published by Dark Horse Comics, the story centered on Wascylewski, an engineering officer aboard a Weyland-Yutani ship called the Sphacteria.

When a horrific accident suddenly strikes, Wascylewski attempts to save the ship while fighting off Xenomorphs. Similar to Ridley Scott’s Alien, Dead Orbit follows a doomed crew of survivors forced to survive against a Xenomorph with limited resources. While this comic incorporates familiar themes, it contains numerous plot elements that deviate from the original story.

9 The Original Film Was Adapted In Alien: The Illustrated Story

A direct adaptation of the original Alien film, Alien: The Illustrated Story is a graphic novel by Archie Goodwin and Walt Simonson with art by John Workman, Polly Law, Bob K. LeRose, Deb Pedlar, and Louise Simonson, published by Heavy Metal Communications. Releasing a month after the film, the graphic novel followed the original Alien screenplay by Dan O’Bannon, but differed from the film’s theatrical cut.

As the first Alien comic ever published, many credited Alien: The Illustrated Story with launching the widely successful comics portion of the franchise. Considered one of the best comics based on movies, Alien: The Illustrated Story became the first graphic novel ever to make the New York Times Best Seller list.

8 Aliens: Outbreak Was Dark Horse’s First Alien Comic

A six-issue limited series by Mark Verheiden, Mark A. Nelson, and Ron Randall, Aliens: Outbreak was the first Alien comic published by Dark Horse Comics. Created as a direct sequel to James Cameron’s Aliens, Outbreak was later edited in reprinted editions to fit the events of David Fincher’s Alien 3.

Following Hicks and Newt, two characters from Aliens, the story centers on the duo shortly after Hicks breaks Newt out of a mental hospital. Joining a squad of marines, the two travel to the Xenomorph homeworld with plans to destroy it entirely.

7 Aliens, Aliens: Newt’s Tale Is An Aliens Prequel

A direct prequel to the 1986 film Aliens, Aliens: Newt’s Tale is a two-issue series by Mike Richardson and Jim Somerville. Published by Dark Horse Comics six years after the film’s release, the comic opens with Newt’s parents discovering a crashed Xenomorph-carrying spaceship.

Similar to Alien: Illustrated Story, Newt’s Tale is based on Aliens‘ original screenplay by Mike Richardson, but also features scenes that weren’t in the film. The second half of the comic showed multiple events in the film from Newt’s perspective, creating an entirely different outlook on the story and its main characters.

6 A Man Used Yautja Tech For Immortality In Aliens Vs. Predator: Eterna

Published in June 1998, Aliens Vs. Predator: Eternal was the second Alien Vs. Predator comic by Dark Horse Comics. A four-issue limited series by Ian Edginton and Alex Maleev, Eternal took place in the near future and centered on a reporter named Becka McBride.

Becka is in Tokyo investigating a 700-year-old man named Gideon Suhn Lee, whose supposedly using the best Yautja technology and flesh to live forever. Aliens Vs. Predator: Eternal includes all the excellent action one would expect from an AvP comic while simultaneously exploring themes from the original Alien films.

5 Aliens: Salvation Explores Alien’s Horror Roots

A one-shot comic created by Dave Gibbons, Mike Mignola, Kevin Nowlan, Matt Hollingsworth, and Clem Robins, Aliens: Salvation follows a chef named Selkirk aboard the Weyland-Yutani ship, Nova Maru. Forced to abandon the ship, Selkirk lands on a small planet and soon realizes he’s not alone.

Another great Alien comic published by Dark Horse Comics, Salvation does an excellent job of telling a contained, fast-paced story that speaks to the horror aspects of the franchise. With Marvel acquiring the comic rights to the Alien franchise, Salvation was recently re-released in Marvel’s Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus.

4 Marines Traveled To Xenomorph Prime In Aliens: Genocide

A comic later adapted into a novel of the same name, Aliens: Genocide is a four-issue series by Mike Richardson, John Arcudi, and Damon Willis. Reprinted in Marvel’s Alien Omnibus, Genocide follows a group of humans traveling to the Xenomorph home planet, Xenomorph Prime.

Aboard a ship, colonial marines realize the expedition’s leader, billionaire Daniel Grant, intends to capture a Queen Xenomorph no matter how many lives it may cost. Genocide is the first Alien comic to feature Red Xenomorphs, a genetic variant and rebel faction of Xenomorphs.

3 Aliens: Rogue Introduced The Xenomorph King

A four-issue limited series by Ian Edginton and Will Simpson, Aliens: Rogue was the first Alien comic to feature a Xenomorph King, a human-xenomorph hybrid. The story centered on Mr. Kray, a corporate spy hired to research Ernst Kleist, a scientist performing genetic experiments on Xenomorphs.

After infiltrating Kleist’s facility, Mr. Kray noticed employees are starting to disappear one by one. Diving deeper into the covert operation, Rogue delivers plenty of suspense and organically builds upon the Xenomorph lore.

2 Aliens: Labyrinth Has Breathtaking Art

One of the most well-received Alien comics ever, Aliens: Labyrinth is a four-issue series by Jim Woodring and Killian Plunkett. Often praised for its art, Aliens: Labyrinth has a look completely unique to the rest of the Alien comics published by Dark Horse Comics.

The comic follows Dr. Paul Church, a behavioral scientist studying Xenomorphs. Exploring the Xenomorphs’ underrated intelligence, Labyrinth proves the Xenomorphs aren’t mindless savages, but intelligent and tactical killers with an incredible ability to adapt.

1 Aliens: Nightmare Asylum Lives Up To Its Name

Recognized as one of the must-read comics from Dark Horse Comics, Aliens: Nightmare Asylum is the official sequel to Aliens: Outbreak. A four-issue series by Mark Verheiden, Dan Beauvais, and Roger Casselman, Nightmare Asylum continues Hicks and Newt’s story as they return to Earth as the only survivors from their mission to Xenomorph Prime.

Joining a group of marines, the survivors work together in an attempt to reclaim the planet from the Xenomorph hoards. Like its predecessor, Aliens: Outbreak, Aliens: Nightmare Asylum was later re-released with extensive editing to fit the continuity introduced in Alien 3.

