10 Best Netflix Movies With The Worst Protagonists

A good movie needs a motivated protagonist, but not necessarily a “likable” or “good” one. Some of the best movies and television shows have seemingly “bad” protagonists, but audiences will usually engage with such characters if they are sufficiently motivated.





RELATED: 10 Neil Gaiman Stories That Need A Netflix Adaptation

Netflix original movies are no exception. In fact, many of Netflix’s films have protagonists who need to grow into kinder, more decent people, and still others are morally ambiguous, problematic, and downright unlikable. Yet such films can still be compelling and well-regarded if their characters very clearly want something. After all, people everywhere know what it is like to want something, and can therefore readily access characters who are highly motivated.

10 Tick, Tick…BOOM!’s Protagonist Is Self-Centered

Most critics and audiences agree that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…BOOM!, a musical film about the late Jonathan Larson, was a success. Larson wrote the musical from which the film is adapted, basing it in part on his real experiences as an ambitious young playwright. Since Larson wrote the protagonist to be a fictionalized version of himself, the musical and the movie portray him as largely sympathetic and fairly self-aware.

Still, some of Larson’s behaviors are awful. He makes his friend’s HIV diagnosis about himself, and is simultaneously so obsessive and indecisive about his career, his girlfriend leaves him.

9 The Irishman Is About A Contract Killer

Critics praised The Irishman upon release and, as of 2022, it is still Netflix’s fifth most-watched film ever. Nevertheless, it follows that, as a mafia movie, the protagonist makes some very questionable choices.

RELATED: 10 Female Actors Who We’ll Always See As Their Most Iconic Roles

Indeed, the movie’s main character, Frank Sheeran, was once a hitman for the Mafia. It costs him his relationship with his daughters and eventually lands him in prison. Still, convening with a priest at the nursing home where he lives following his prison sentence, Sheeran shows little remorse for the lives he took.

8 Alex Strangelove’s Protagonist Hurts The People He Cares About

Critics and audiences alike praised Alex Strangelove, saying the film offers up a nuanced depiction of self-discovery. Its protagonist, Alex Truelove, realizes over the course of the movie that he is gay.

However, in order to come to this conclusion, Alex hurts his girlfriend and the boy who he has a crush on. To some degree, this behavior is evidence of Alex’s internalized homophobia, which is a major theme and takeaway from the film. Nevertheless, Alex’s actions are still harmful to those around him.

7 I Care A Lot Centers On A Conwoman

Though the film was not as popular with audiences as it was with critics, I Care A Lot won Rosamund Pike a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and Variety even likened director J. Blakeson to Hitchcock.

Some have speculated that audiences’ lukewarm response is actually tied to its protagonist’s, Marla Grayson’s, likability, or lack thereof. As in real life, unlikable women in film are off-putting to many viewers, even when such characters are highly motivated, and Grayson is a con artist who guiltlessly takes advantage of seniors.

6 The Power Of The Dog Uses Its Protagonist To Explore Compulsive Heterosexuality

The Power of the Dog earned many accolades, including twelve Oscar nominations and seven Golden Globe Award nominations. It was also named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Were Almost In The Lord Of The Rings

Phil, the film’s protagonist, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is a closeted queer man who takes his own insecurities out on his step-nephew, Peter. Though this allows the movie to explore the idea of compulsive heterosexuality, and Phil eventually bonds with his step-nephew, his growth does not discount where Phil starts.

5 The King’s Titular Character Rushes Into War

The King stars the ever-popular Timothée Chalamet and is very loosely based on plays from William Shakespeare’s Henriad and the real life of King Henry V. The film received generally positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Henry V, “Hal,” starts off his reign by making peace with his late tyrannical father’s many enemies. Eventually, however, he invades France without meaningful provocation because an adviser claims it will demonstrate strength. This choice causes many violent deaths, and Hal only realizes this error when his wife, Catherine of Valois, calls his attention to this adviser’s agenda.

4 Set It Up’s Leading Lady Is Too Good For Its Leading Man

Set It Up was and remains a hit for Netflix. The workplace romcom has two protagonists, Harper and Charlie, portrayed by Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, respectively. The two conspire to set their high-achieving workaholic bosses up on a date in order to lessen their own untenable workloads.

Over the course of the film, Charlie proves to be a less-than-stellar guy. He discovers his boss, engaged at that point to Harper’s boss, Kirsten, is still sleeping with his ex-wife. Instead of informing Kirsten, though, he remains silent and leaves Harper to confess their scheme to Kirsten alone. Kirsten promptly fires Harper.

3 Mank Does Not Glamorize Alcoholism

A biopic of Herman J. Mankiewicz, Mank follows its eponymous character’s writing process for Citizen Kane. Mank earned a whopping ten Oscar nominations, winning two, as well as six Golden Globe nominations.

While Mank is mostly sympathetic to its protagonist, it does not shy away from the consequences of his severe alcoholism. In particular, Mankiewicz crashes a party while drunk and humiliates not only his bosses but his friend, Marion Davies. Furthermore, after receiving an Academy Award with Orson Welles for the Citizen Kane screenplay, Mankiewicz claims he wrote it on his own, though this is factually inaccurate.

2 The Kindergarten Teacher’s Titular Character Is Obsessive

The Kindergarten Teacher was very well-received, as critics praised Maggie Gyllenhaal’s performance and the film earned its director, Sara Colangelo, a Sundance Award. Though Gyllenhaal played her well, the protagonist, Lisa, is not a good person.

RELATED: Top Ten Gothic Horror Movies, Ranked

Lisa hears one of her kindergarten students reciting a poem he wrote and, impressed by it, decides to nurture this talent. What starts as support, however, quickly turns to obsession, and Lisa even kidnaps the little boy, planning to bring him to Canada so she can foster his gift.

1 A California Christmas Is Premised On Lies

Upon its release, A California Christmas was Netflix’s most-watched film. Critics praised it for its heartwarming story and its charming premise. The movie follows Joseph, the lackadaisical son of a real estate tycoon, who, in an effort to coerce the Bernet family into selling their ranch, pretends to be a ranch hand.

As he falls for Callie Bernet, the eldest daughter of the family, Joseph has a crisis of conscience and tries to convince his mother to back down from her efforts to purchase the ranch. In the end, things work out for the Bernet family and for Joseph, but his lies and manipulation still render him a crummy protagonist.

NEXT: 10 Best Teen-Centric Horror Films