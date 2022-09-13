22 income boosting tips that could help you pay the bills this winter

Express.co.uk asked money experts from Plum and Quotezone for their tips on ways to save money:

1. Switch debt to a lower interest rate

With interest rates set to rise again, it’s even more important to get on top of any debts, especially if they already have high-interest.

2. Review your expenses and budget

It’s easier than it used to be, as apps like Plum can go through and categorise your spending, working out what goes on monthly bills, energy, shopping, personal care and home entertainment.

3. Compare bills

Loyalty is costly to consumers, but let’s face it – most people would rather live their lives than spend time scouting for better deals and keeping on top of financial admin.

4. Remortgage

The Bank of England is estimating that around two-fifths of mortgages will go up over the next year, so it’s a good idea to remortgage if a fixed mortgage deal is coming to an end within the next six months.

5. Use an app to make money saving easy and fun

Apps can automate savings and make saving easier and more fun.

6. Check tax breaks

Some people could save money with tax free childcare or by taking advantage of the marriage allowance.

7. Shop around

When renewing car insurance it’s a good idea to shop around for a renewal price three weeks before the renewal is due, advises Quotezone.

8. Don’t let annual direct debits auto-renew

Always search for a competitive price as it could save a substantial amount.

9. Pay annually in one go rather than by monthly direct debits

When it comes to car insurance this could lead to big savings.

10. Order in bulk where possible

This applies to lots of things including home heating oil and toiletries.

11. Apply for DWP benefits

Cold Weather Payment and the Winter Fuel Payment provide those eligible with between £100 to £300 to help pay heating bills over the winter months.

12. Check tax relief

HMRC is offering relief worth £312 per year.

13. Efficiency checks

Try energy efficient lightbulbs, draft excluders, boiler jackets and radiator reflectors.

14. Look out for schemes such as the Warm Home Discount Scheme

These provide a one-off discount of £140 off the winter electricity bill between September and March for certain people.

15 Take rewards where you can get them

These can soon add up.

16. Downgrade mobile phone, internet or TV packages

People can also save money shopping around or haggling.

17. Consider transferring debt to a new 0 percent APR credit card

Bear in mind there is normally a time limit here before the interest rate starts to rise.

