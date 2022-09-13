Apple’s website in several countries erroneously displays $777,777 a month as the price of several products, including all iPhone models, the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the second-generation AirPods Pro.
The bug only impacts Apple’s main product pages, as purchasing a product from Apple’s online store displays its actual price and not $777,777. At the time of writing, the bug is impacting a handful of Apple’s websites, including its website in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Update: Apple has fixed the bug on its website and is now displaying accurate pricing on product pages.
