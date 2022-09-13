Categories
Attendance Allowance to be replaced in Scotland – who is eligible?


On top of this, the new disability payment for pensioners in Scotland is expected to be the same as its DWP equivalent.

If this were to be the case, the Pension Age Disability Payment would be raised every year at the same rate as inflation.

Based on the current rates of Attendance Allowance, the weekly amounts of Pension Age Disability Payment would be £61.85 and £92.40 for the lower and higher rates, respectively.

Recently, the Scottish Government outlined what the assessment process would be like for Adult Disability Payment, the replacement for PIP.



