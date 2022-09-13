‘Best places to sit on a plane’ named and where to avoid

Unfortunately plane nausea is a fact of life for British tourists. A travel expert has shared how passengers could avoid feeling sick by picking the right seat.
A Travel Lens spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “Air sickness is very common and with plenty of holidays still to come this year, it’s important that people can enjoy them fully without the added stress of feeling ill on the plane.
“For some people, sickness may be a persistent problem when travelling, but there are certain things that can be implemented to help ease any symptoms.”
Pick a seat carefully
“Typically the middle, the wing and closer to the front of the plane are the best places to sit as this is where the journey feels most stable.
“Avoid the back of the plane as seats here can be subject to more turbulence.”
READ MORE: Passengers should ‘avoid’ certain clothing if they want free upgrade
Passengers might feel air turbulence more if they sit at the back of a plane on a holiday flight.
Securing a seat in the middle of the plane could be the best option for passengers who suffer from plane nausea.
Put the book down
“Reading books can usually be relaxing. However for sufferers of motion sickness it can be quite the opposite.
“The best thing to do instead of reading is to try to relax and focus on breathing.”
DON’T MISS
Avoid alcohol
“Alcohol can dehydrate the body quickly and this can exacerbate symptoms, so it may be best to opt for a soda.
“Wait until symptoms have completely subsided before you consider having a drink or until you land.”
It can be tempting to have a drink at the airport but it’s best for passengers to avoid alcohol if they don’t want to feel sick.
Fizzy drinks such as Coke or Fanta may help to settle stomachs and could be a better choice than alcohol.
Choose food wisely
“Although it’s a good idea to eat a good meal before flying, make sure to choose the food wisely.
“Steer clear of greasy and spicy foods as these can unsettle an already nervous stomach.”
Greasy food could make a passenger feel more sick so it could be a good idea to avoid McDonald’s before a flight.
Plane food may make some passengers feel unwell so tourists could bring their own snacks if that is the case.
Source link