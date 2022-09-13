‘Best places to sit on a plane’ named and where to avoid

Unfortunately plane nausea is a fact of life for British tourists. A travel expert has shared how passengers could avoid feeling sick by picking the right seat.

A Travel Lens spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “Air sickness is very common and with plenty of holidays still to come this year, it’s important that people can enjoy them fully without the added stress of feeling ill on the plane.

“For some people, sickness may be a persistent problem when travelling, but there are certain things that can be implemented to help ease any symptoms.”

Pick a seat carefully

“Typically the middle, the wing and closer to the front of the plane are the best places to sit as this is where the journey feels most stable.

“Avoid the back of the plane as seats here can be subject to more turbulence.”

