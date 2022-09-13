Brendan Fraser’s emotional reunion with The Mummy co-star 14 years on

Around 20 years ago, Brendan Fraser was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Today at 53 he’s making something of a return with Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Following a North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where he received the Tribute Award, Fraser bumped into one of his The Mummy co-stars.

Production company A24 captured the actor having a touching reunion with former Bond girl Michelle Yeoh, who was there to receive the inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.

Just earlier this year she starred in A24’s highest-grossing movie ever, Everything Everywhere All At Once, to critical acclaim. In the emotional reunion some 14 years after the release of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, the 60-year-old was captured holding the Rick O’Connell star’s face in her hands.