Canelo shows off gruelling weight cut for Gennady Golovkin fight

Canelo Alvarez showed off his gruelling weight cut for this weekend’s trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin as the Mexican released buckets of sweat from his sauna suit in a recent video. Canelo faces Golovkin for a third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

In his last bout, he was comfortably outpointed by WBA (super) champion Dmitry Bivol in a light-heavyweight contest. Now – as he cuts back down to his natural home at super-middleweight – the former pound-for-pound king is leaving no stone unturned in preparations.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Canelo can be seen releasing a waterfall of sweat from his sauna suit, alongside the caption: “Happy fight week.”

Canelo and Golovkin previously fought each other at middleweight in 2017 and 2018. Their first contest ended in a split draw although the general consensus is that GGG should have had his hand raised on the night. When they boxed again 364 days later, it was another close-fought contest, but this time Canelo was given the nod via majority decision.

