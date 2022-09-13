Categories Finance Carer’s Element: How you could get £169 top up on to Universal Credit Post author By Ruby Flanagan Post date September 13, 2022 No Comments on Carer’s Element: How you could get £169 top up on to Universal Credit UNPAID carers could be eligible for a £169 top-up to their benefit payments if they claim Universal Credit. Source link Related Tags Carer's, Credit, Element, Top’, Universal ← Straight Rabbit → Russia troops ‘pleading’ commanders to return and ‘pick them up’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.