Chipotle Mexican Grill debuts menu item in the metaverse for the first time

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out its Garlic Guajillo Steak nationwide for a limited time, the chain announced on Tuesday. The rollout, in both the real world and the metaverse, marks the first time the fast-casual chain has unveiled a menu item on the new Web3 platform.

This follows an initial test of the steak in select markets a few months ago.

“We’re listening to our guests’ requests for intriguing new flavors,” said Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle. “Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick.”

The new Chipotle Grill Simulator inside its metaverse on Roblox is located inside the brand’s Burrito Builder. Once there, players will be greeted by chef Neville, told to choose an apron and get to work. The experience starts at the plancha, where visitors will need to perfectly grill and season as many steaks as they can before time runs out. Users will then race against the clock to cut as many steaks as they can into strips. Finally, chefs-in-training will need to mix the protein with lime and cilantro until they fill the progress bar.

After successfully preparing Garlic Guajillo Steak, users will be able to virtually taste the menu innovation with Chipotle’s iconic black fork. A flavor aura will appear, highlighting Garlic Guajillo Steak’s flavor profile.

“By launching Garlic Guajillo Steak in the metaverse, we are able to share our culinary traditions and real-food proposition with Gen Z,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer. “For the first time, fans can discover our latest menu innovation from our head chef with an immersive experience that blends the best of Chipotle’s digital and physical worlds.”

Chipotle is also giving users who successfully cook and taste Garlic Guajillo Steak a chance to try the new menu innovation in real life. On September 13 and 14, Chipotle will drop 25,000 codes for free entrées at 7 a.m. PT and 3 p.m. PT — a total of 100,000 codes. The codes can only be accessed by Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

Rewards members and Roblox players will get early access to the new entrée.

Chipotle also rolled out a test of chicken pollo asada last month. The fast-casual chain has over 3,000 stores across the U.S.