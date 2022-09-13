Defiant Prince Harry hits back over uniform ban





Prince Harry will reportedly wear a “morning suit” rather than his military uniform for Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday. Omid Scobie made the revelation on Twitter this afternoon, claiming a Sussex spokesperson confirmed: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

It comes after news the Duke was allegedly banned from wearing military uniform at the final vigil at Westminster Hall – despite claims Prince Andrew will still be allowed to as a "special mark of respect" for his late mother the Queen. Omid Scobie, who is Meghan Markle's biographer, tweeted yesterday: "I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his "commander-in-chief"' The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from tonight until 6:30am on Monday, 19 September – the day of the state funeral that has been declared a bank holiday in the UK. Working members of the Royal Family will wear uniform when present at five ceremonial events during the period of mourning the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan were stripped of their titles when they stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in March 2020. The couple decided to move to California which has seen the pair make a number of allegations against The Firm including racism claims against Meghan and her unborn son Archie by an unnamed senior royal that sparked a crisis amongst the family. Despite the rift amongst the family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday in a show of unity at Windsor where they viewed tributes left for their grandmother and met with members of the public. The Duke of York gave up his HRH status and was stripped of all military titles following allegations made by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex slaves” Virginia Roberts. Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegations. READ MORE: Fury erupts at Firm’s ‘petty snub’ of Prince Harry in ‘rare misstep’

Royal sources have said the disgraced Duke of York, who served in the Falklands War and remained close with his mother the Queen, will be entitled to wear military colours if he attends the ceremonial event later today. So far, Prince Andrew has been seen wearing his medals that were pinned to his morning suit while his siblings wore military uniform at the vigil in Edinburgh yesterday afternoon. The Duke of Sussex released an emotional tribute to his grandmother where he thanked her for her “sound advice”. The statement read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected.” He continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.” DON’T MISS:

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has reacted with fury and insisted Prince Harry should be able to wear his uniform for five ceremonial events during a period of mourning the Queen. The commentator said the decision which will see the Duke of Sussex, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, in civilian dress for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral, was “deplorable”. The self confessed fan of Meghan Markle and Harry said the duke has an “impeccable military record, supports wounded war veterans” and founded the Invictus Games. She tweeted to her 157,300 followers: “Deplorable! Prince Harry denied right to wear military uniform at the Queen’s funeral but Prince Andrew who brought disrepute to Royal Navy & Royal family can? Harry has impeccable military record, supports wounded war veterans & founded #InvictusGames!” The Queen’s state funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September at Westminster Abbey.