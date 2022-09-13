Diablo Immortal Blood Rose location and boss fight guide

Looking to find the Diablo Immortal Blood Rose location? This boss fight is against, quite literally, a big bloody rose that sucks the blood out of players who dare to take it down. With such a damaging mechanic, you’re going to need all the best tips and tricks on how to find and defeat this hybrid main story and world boss.

Belonging to the Countess of the Forgotten Tower, The Diablo Immortal Blood Rose collects blood on the Dark Wood floor to feed her and stoke her immortality. You’ll come across Blood Rose during the main campaign as part of the eighth quest in Dark Wood, Blood Resurrection, but you can fight it independently as a world boss. In order to encounter the zone event though, your character needs to be at least level 60, and you must finish the main campaign, so you can switch to the Hell I difficulty in-game.

With millions of health points and an arsenal of devastating attacks at its disposal, you’ll need plenty of allies to defeat the Blood Rose. Here’s where to find this world boss, plus how to beat it.

Blood Rose location

You’ll come across Blood Rose quite early in the game given that it is located in the second major region, the Dark Wood. To the west of the Fetid Swamp and past the Sanguine Ruins you’ll find the small dungeon we’ve marked on the map above. This is the Lair of the Blood Rose and the boss will be hidden within, waiting for a fight.

How to defeat Blood Rose

While the Blood Rose doesn’t have the devastating 20 million HP of Diablo Immortal’s Hydra, it does have 7.4 million, which means you’ll want to make sure you’re at a high enough level to have a fighting chance. It is recommended to be at least level 49 before taking on Blood Rose – check out our Diablo Immortal leveling guide for some tips on reaching this.

As with any world boss, you can take on the fight on your own but be prepared for a lengthy and highly challenging battle. A tip here would be to invite other players in the area via the chat function to help you out.

There are two main phases to Blood Rose’s attack.

Phase one – The Blood Rose will be flanked by two smaller mouths that fire damaging orbs. Listen out for the Blood Rose’s roar as this precedes an AoE spike attack that you’ll want to dodge with movement skills. You’ll also notice red circles on the floor that will signal incoming projectiles – again, avoid them at all costs. Every now and then, the Blood Rose will summon a cluster of Dark Creepers that block your path to their master, so you’ll have to prioritise clearing them as soon as they show up.

Phase two – Lakrii will sacrifice herself to the Blood Rose, replenishing its health and granting it some fresh moves. One of them is a channelled beam that sweeps clockwise around the arena and then anticlockwise – you can dodge through this with the right movement skill. In the second phase, there’s a new roar to listen out for, as soon afterwards a dense cluster of Dark Creepers will appear at the Blood Rose’s base, and a pulling effect will drag your hero towards all those hungry mouths. Ranged characters shouldn’t have any difficulty avoiding this, but melee characters must be extra vigilant as any lost health will top up the Blood Rose’s own HP pool. If you’re fighting with randoms, make sure to warn them about this attack.

This is one of those fights where you should focus more on evading attacks than dishing out massive damage.

Blood Rose rewards

Aside from gaining XP and upgrading your in-game skills, defeating the Blood Rose is also a great way to fill up your corruption meter.

In the Dark Wood, you want to fill your corruption meter to 100% in order to proceed into the ‘Purify the Corruption’ zone event and gather even more rewards. Defeating the Blood Rose can give you around 30% on your meter, so it can be a fast way to fill it up.

Once the corruption meter is full, you will unlock the ability to spawn the final boss, a Shadow Clone of yourself, that you must eliminate in 90 seconds to complete the event.

So, there we have it. How to find and defeat Diablo Immortal Blood Rose. Of course, you want to ensure you have the best character to take on the bosses, so check out our ultimate Diablo Immortal tier list for all the top tips on choosing the best class. We’ve also got Diablo Immortal builds for each and every character.