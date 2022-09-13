‘Disrespectful’ Middle seat passenger moans over space

Despite the middle seat being a less than attractive prospect for most passengers, one expert told Express.co.uk passengers have a better chance of getting a free upgrade.

Jacob Wedderburn-Day, CEO of Stasher, said: “If you don’t like the uncertainty of waiting until a few hours before your flight to check in, then make sure to select the middle seat.

“Airlines are more likely to upgrade passengers who are sitting in the middle seat as this is generally considered the least desirable place to sit.

“So, if you don’t mind being wedged between two other people, it might pay off to book those seats.”