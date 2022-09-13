Drew Barrymore thanks ex’s new partner after emotional reunion

Today, Drew Barrymore thanked Justin Long’s current partner Kate Bosworth for her support after he appeared on her show this week. The actress cried during an emotional reunion with her ex as they discussed their past and love for each other.
Many viewers swiftly took to social media to query how his current girlriend Kate Bosworth must’ve felt as the show was aired.
Today, Drew insisted all was well with the Kate as she thanked her fellow actress for sending her flowers.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the 50 First Dates star told fans: “I just got the most beautiful flowers and I opened the card and it said, ‘Dear Drew, congratulations on season three, may we never outgrow the importance of hedonism. All my love, Kate Bosworth’.”
She went on to tell those who didn’t know that Kate’s boyfriend Justin, who is her ex, was a guest on her show this week.
“He and I got to talk all about our life and our past,” the 47-year-old explained. “Sometimes you want to know what the lesson is in all of this.”
The host went on to praise Justin for agreeing to do it with her and had even more praise for Kate for allowing it to happen.
“I thank her for that, I just think the world of this woman,” she continued. “She is totally my new hero.”
“This is how we model behaviour, thank you Kate Bosworth.”
“When we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin’.
“I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
Justin went on to say that she was “the best”, adding he liked how they maintained their love for one another.
He continued: “I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”
Drew went on to say despite the pair making up and breaking up several times over the years, they had fun.
The actor added that Kate was very supportive of the pair and suggested going out together some time.
The couple started dating in December last year.
In May, Justin referred to Kate as his girlfriend for the first time publicly, telling Chelsea Handler that she’s “the one” for him.
