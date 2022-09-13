Drew Barrymore thanks ex’s new partner after emotional reunion

Today, Drew Barrymore thanked Justin Long’s current partner Kate Bosworth for her support after he appeared on her show this week. The actress cried during an emotional reunion with her ex as they discussed their past and love for each other.

Many viewers swiftly took to social media to query how his current girlriend Kate Bosworth must’ve felt as the show was aired.

Today, Drew insisted all was well with the Kate as she thanked her fellow actress for sending her flowers.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 50 First Dates star told fans: “I just got the most beautiful flowers and I opened the card and it said, ‘Dear Drew, congratulations on season three, may we never outgrow the importance of hedonism. All my love, Kate Bosworth’.”

She went on to tell those who didn’t know that Kate’s boyfriend Justin, who is her ex, was a guest on her show this week.

