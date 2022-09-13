Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones ‘replacement’ and her relation to Indy

Over the weekend, Harrison Ford took to the stage at Disney D23 this weekend alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the first Indiana Jones 5 footage premiered for the audience. The 80-year-old Hollywood legend was tearing up as he addressed the crowd.
Choking up, Ford said: “These films are for you and I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons.”
The 80-year-old star pointed at his co-star Phoebe, adding: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. And we have a really human story to tell as well, a movie that will kick your ass…this is it! I will not fall down for you again!”
According to Daily Mail: “Insiders claim Kathleen Kennedy, the Hollywood producer behind the franchise, is keen to make ‘big, bold’ changes — with few bigger than switching the lead character to a woman.” A source added: “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe…the gossip on the set is that this character will slot into the leading role.” Perhaps such a rumoured spin-off is possible, but surely it would never be as good as the original lead?
Indiana Jones 5 hits cinemas on June 30, 2023.
SOURCE
Source link