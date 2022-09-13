Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones ‘replacement’ and her relation to Indy

Over the weekend, Harrison Ford took to the stage at Disney D23 this weekend alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the first Indiana Jones 5 footage premiered for the audience. The 80-year-old Hollywood legend was tearing up as he addressed the crowd.

Choking up, Ford said: “These films are for you and I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons.”

The 80-year-old star pointed at his co-star Phoebe, adding: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. And we have a really human story to tell as well, a movie that will kick your ass…this is it! I will not fall down for you again!”