Inflation isn’t just about fuel costs anymore, as price increases broaden across the economy

A person shops in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in New York City, June 10, 2022. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

For the better part of a year, the inflation narrative among many economists and policymakers was that it was essentially a food and fuel problem. Once supply chains eased and gas prices abated, the thinking went, that would help lower food costs and in turn ease price pressures across the economy. August’s consumer price index numbers, however, tested that narrative severely, with broadening increases indicating now that inflation could be more persistent and entrenched than previously thought. related investing news Unrelenting inflation means Fed could drive interest rates higher, even faster CPI excluding food and energy prices — so-called core inflation — rose 0.6% for the month, double the Dow Jones estimate, bringing year-over-year cost-of-living increases up 6.3%. Including food and energy, the index increased 0.1% monthly and a robust 8.3% on a 12-month basis. At least as important, the source of the increase wasn’t gasoline, which tumbled 10.6% for the month. While the summertime decline of energy prices has helped temper headline inflation numbers, it hasn’t been able to squelch fears that inflation will remain a problem for some time.

The broadening of inflation

Rather than fuel, it was food, shelter and medical services that drove costs higher in August, slapping a costly tax on those least able to afford it and raising important questions about where inflation goes from here. “The core inflation numbers were hot across the board. The breadth of the strong price increases, from new vehicles to medical care services to rent growth, everything was up strongly,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “That was the most disconcerting aspect of the report.” Indeed, new vehicle prices and medical care services both increased 0.8% for the month. Shelter costs, which include rents and various other housing-related expenses, make up nearly a third of the CPI weighting and increased 0.7% for the month. Food costs also have been nettlesome.

The food at home index, a good proxy for grocery prices, has increased 13.5% over the past year, the largest such increase since March 1979. Prices continued their meteoric climb for items such as eggs and bread, further straining household budgets. For medical care services, the monthly increase of 0.8% is the fastest monthly gain since October 2019. Veterinary costs rose 0.9% on the month and were up 10% over the past year. “Even things like apparel prices, which often decline, were up a little bit [0.2%]. My view is that with these lower oil prices, they stick and assuming they don’t go back up, that will see a broad moderation of inflation,” Zandi said. “I have not changed my forecast for inflation to get back to [the Federal Reserve’s 2% target] by early 2024, but I’d say I hold that forecast with less conviction.” On the positive side, prices came down again for airline tickets things such as airline tickets, coffee and fruit. A survey released earlier this week by the New York Fed showed consumers are growing less fearful about inflation, though they still expect the rate to be 5.7% a year from now. There also are signs that supply chain pressures are easing, which should be at least disinflationary.

Higher oil possible