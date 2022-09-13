Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

To celebrate Kirby’s 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023.

Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!#Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gCK7ZyZQdn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

In addition to all of the game’s fan favorite copy abilities returning, the Deluxe edition will feature a new copy ability: mecha. This allows Kirby to take on a mechanized appearance, and attain all the skills that come with that. The remake will also allow up to four players to play both the main game and all the various sub-games locally. Included in these sub-games are a few new titles, like Magolor’s Tome Trackers, as well as popular ones from the original game, including Samurai Kirby.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is available to pre-order through the Nintendo Switch e-Shop for $60 USD.