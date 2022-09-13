Kyrgios DMs Alcaraz with three-word message after teen wins US Open

Alcaraz has enjoyed a terrific season, climbing to top spot in the rankings after starting the year in 32nd. He thanked his friends, family and team for their love and support while soaking in the incredible moment.

“It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid,” Alcaraz said. “To be No. 1 in the world, to be champion of a Grand Slam, is something I have worked really, really hard for. It is tough to talk right now, I have lots of emotions.

“This is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done with my team and my family. I am just 19 years old, all the tough decisions have been with my parents and my team as well. It is something that is really special for me.”