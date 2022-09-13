Categories
Legendary Rock Bridge tennis coach Ben Loeb reaches win milestone


Rock Bridge tennis coach Ben Loeb (center) celebrates with his Bruins team after winning his 1,200th game as Rock Bridge’s tennis coach on Sept. 10, 2022.

When Ben Loeb broke the MSHSAA coaching dual meet win record in March 2021, he had a wish he could make it to 1,200.

His Rock Bridge Bruins delivered him to that milestone Saturday.

The Bruins girls’ tennis team defeated Edwardsville and Fayetteville (Arkansas) both by scores of 5-4. When Rock Bridge beat Fayetteville, Loeb had reached 1,200 career wins. 

Jenna Lin won the deciding point in both matches at No. 2 singles to deliver the two wins. The Bruins are currently 8-2 on the 2022 season.

As a coach, Loeb already holds the Missouri state high school record for victories as a head coach. Overall, he’s coached 19 state championships and 42 Final Four appearances as of May 2022.

Loeb told the Tribune the milestone is a shared team moment, but he does take satisfaction when looking back at where he began in 1989 at Hickman High School. His five decades of coaching have led to one of the state’s most impressive milestones.



