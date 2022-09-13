List of Emmy winners include Michael Keaton, Lizzo and ‘SNL’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards . For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Drama Series: “Succession”

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Reality or Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards