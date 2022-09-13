LiteNordic new Elation distributor for Sweden, Norway and Denmark

Scandinavia – Elation Professional has announced that Scandinavia’s leading distribution company for dynamic lighting, LiteNordic, will take over distribution of Elation Professional and Obsidian Control Systems products in Sweden, Norway and Denmark effective 15 September 2022.

LiteNordic is the foremost entertainment lighting provider in Scandinavia with an exceptional reputation for quality and service. The company maintains outstanding local representation in each country with a proven customer partnership strategy that works and skilled personnel with years of industry experience. The company’s pan-Nordic approach and alignment across borders provides a host of co-operative benefits and efficiencies, resulting in an overall higher level of customer service.

“This is another big step forward for Elation and we are extremely excited that LiteNordic will be representing Elation and Obsidian in this important growth region,” stated Frederik Afif, international sales manager at Elation and company representative for Scandinavia. “LiteNordic has the qualified personnel to cover Elation’s wide product range and the capacity and ability to handle the growth in demand for our products on both the lighting and control side. This is about expanding the possibilities for the customer and fulfilling their needs and LiteNordic’s customer reach and service is second to none. We are thrilled to be teaming up with them.”

LiteNordic has served as a distributor of lighting products since 2018 with a team of industry veterans that goes back many years. On the lighting control side, LiteNordic personnel’s years of experience with the former Martin M-Series, now Obsidian Control Systems, opens up for a great deal of opportunity and continued success with the platform.

Espen Bechmann, LiteNordic sales director, stated: “We are excited to have Elation onboard and are confident that the Elation and Obsidian brands will be a great complement to our portfolio. Elation’s extensive product line allows us to broaden our portfolio and offer our customers a one-stop shop when it comes to dynamic lighting and control. The complementary strategy is a real win-win and we are convinced that this partnership will grow our business significantly.”

LiteNordic and Elation both maintain an approach to the market in which customers are partners and colleagues treated more like family. “We like the family aspect we feel with Elation,” Espen continues. “It’s a personal approach where there’s also an element of fun in doing business, and that matches our own style well. We really take care of our customers and that fits with Elation’s spirit of customer service.”

Also instrumental in shaping the new relationship with LiteNordic was Elation international sales manager Jonas Stenvinkel, a veteran of both the Scandinavian and wider global lighting market. He has had a relationship with LiteNordic personnel that goes back many years and his familiarity with LiteNordic and experience and connections in the region will benefit the partnership greatly. “LiteNordic has hired the best and most experienced people in our industry in each country and their reputations are outstanding,” he states. “Teaming up with them presents a great opportunity for us in a growing and mature market and will be a key step in expanding the Elation brand in the region.”

The distribution agreement with LiteNordic supplants any other Elation distribution agreements in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Elation has worked under full transparency with its distributors and thanks them for their dedication and promotion of the Elation brand in the region.

In picture: Johan Colmeus, Frederik Afif and Espen Bechmann.

13th September 2022