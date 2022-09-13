Meet the Trailblazing Women of Web3 at New York Fashion Week

Newyork, NY, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of New York Fashion Week, on September 13th and 14th, Nolcha Shows will be hosting a two-day NYFW Web3 Edition event featuring some of the top female creators, investors, industry leaders and founders in the Web3 space.

Held on the 69th floor of the iconic 3 World Trade Center, the event will provide a space where Web3 communities can gather to share knowledge, experience, and insights through education, entertainment, and networking opportunities, allowing attendees a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect.

After the brand’s 14 years of successful events, including its recent Web3 event series at NFT.NYC, Art Basel, Bitcoin Conference, Consensus, and Permissionless, what makes this event even more special is that it’s taking place during Fashion Week where the independent pioneering brand has its roots.

By hosting an NFT gallery, Web3 panel, and runway shows, the event provides a crucial platform for those in the industry who want to explore all of the options of the Web3 world and aims to spark collaborations toward building the future.

The highlight of the first day focuses on the emergence of AR in fashion. Runways shows include sustainable fashion brands embracing fashion designers focused on sustainability and demand for ethical fashion, featuring fashion and accessory brands Host and Var, Kaiane Designs, The Tailory NYC, CoFi, Zashadu, Aumora Gems, and Anna Zuckerman.

Creative Director of Tiffany & Co., Echo Mah, will also be speaking in her presentation about the community’s new place in fashion culture, alongside Web3 Digital Luxury Expert Matthew Pandolfe and CEO at Chief Metaverse Officer, Nico Fara.

As part of the expert-lead panel, on the second day, discussions on women’s innovation and investment opportunities in Web3, fashion, and beyond will be presented by Bad Bitch Empire and hosted by CEO Lisa Carmen Wang, along with special guests.

Another noteworthy speaker will be co-founder of Supercute World™ NFT, Natalie Rebot, who will also be speaking alongside Wang. Supercute World™ is launching its latest NFT collection next month in October, called SELFi3S™, with the intention of bringing together digital art with streetwear inspired by some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

With inclusivity a main feature of the project, SELFi3S™ it is the first NFT collection of its kind to allow holders to choose the version that best represents themselves, with each holder having the unique option to choose male, female, or gender-neutral versions, without impacting their rarity score.

Over the past 14 years, the Nolcha Shows has become a discovery platform, promoting cutting-edge, innovative brands, and connecting and building communities across the dynamic industries of lifestyle fashion and tech-driven Web3. To learn more about this event, head over to the Nolcha Shows website.